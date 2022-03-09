Ghana: Northern Regional Minister Calls for Cordiality Between Police, Public

The Northern Regional Minister, Mr Shani Alhassan Shaibu, has appealed to chiefs in the region to continue supporting the police to protect the region against crime.

He made this appeal during a stakeholder engagement in Tamale to dialogue on the recent unrest between the police and the youth at Lamashegu. He admonished the police to accord the chiefs the needed respect.

The minister underscored the mutual relationship between the police and the public, stating that neither of them could do without the other.

The Northern Regional Police Commander, COP T.Y. Bonga, expressed gratitude to all the stakeholders and briefed them on some of their activities.

"The police service as a human institution always aspires to render the best services to communities, but as a human institution, there are challenges in terms of conduct. We will continue to fight to improve upon our conduct and provide quality services to the citizens," COP Bonga assured.

He said his outfit would never cover any police officer who engaged in any form of misconduct. He also emphasised that the officers who were involved in the Lamashegu shooting incident, which occurred three weeks ago will be dealt with accordingly.