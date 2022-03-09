Ghana: Govt Will Only Evacuate Ghanaians Who Are Willing to Return Home - Foreign Affairs Ministry

File photo: Madam Shirley Ayokor Botchwey, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has noted with grave concern the refusal of some Ghanaian students to show up at the airport after they have expressed their willingness to be evacuated.

A press release issued by the Ministry said that has resulted in the government's purchasing air tickets which remains unused as well as paying for COVID-19 tests for persons who have no intention of travelling. The government is, therefore, entreating only Ghanaians who are willing to be evacuated to confirm their participation to avoid the dissipation of scarce public funds.

The government will only bear the cost of two nights of hotel accommodation for all those who are received by staff and representatives in hotels in Ukraine and other European countries. "They will also be provided with air tickets to Ghana and have their COVID-19 tests paid for," it added.

According to the Ministry, it has received 88 Ghanaian students from Romania, Hungary and Poland as part of the evacuation process which brings a total number of evacuees to 181 as of 8th March 2022.

It said the Ministry was reliably informed that about 70 per cent of Ghanaian compatriots who were stranded in Sumy, close to the Russian border have commenced the journey to Myrhorod, where they would be transported to the western border cities for onward transfer to neighbouring countries.