Tunisia: Organisations Call for Revision of Article 19 of Law No. 58 On Gender-Based Economic Discrimination

Tunis/Tunisia — On the celebration of the International Women's Day, corresponding to March 8 of each year, civil society organisations called for the revision of Article 19 of the Law No. 58 of 2017 on gender-based economic discrimination by replacing fines as penalty provided for in this law, by a custodial sentence and address phenomenon of depriving women of their inheritance.

The organisations also called in joint statement for the revision of Article 3 of the same law on economic violence, by mentioning inheritance as an economic right, considering that women deprived of their inheritance are victims entitled to urgent legal protection.

The signatory organisations said the celebration of International Women's Day is a good opportunity to claim the right to economic protection and to allow women in general, and rural women in particular, to benefit from their right to inheritance.

According to a survey conducted in 2017, women represent 8% of the total number of people working on farms and women farmers own less than 5% of the total area of agricultural land.