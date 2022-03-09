Tunisia: National 'Raïdet' Programme for Women's Entrepreneurship and Investment Launched

Tunis/Tunisia — Prime Minister Najla Bouden announced, Tuesday in Tunis, the launch of the national "Raidet" programme for women's entrepreneurship and investment according to social gender.

"Raïdet" is an extension of the national programme promoting women's entrepreneurship "Raïda" launched in 2017 seeking to decrease the number of unemployed women.

Over the next five years, the "Raïdet" programme is supposed to create 3,000 projects with investments amounting to 50 million dinars at the rate of 600 projects per year. It will also grant a new generation of loans ranging from 100 to 300 thousand dinars.

The funding lines dedicated to this new programme are set in partnership with the Tunisian Solidarity Bank (BTS), the National Agricultural Bank (BNA), the Bank Funding Small and Medium-sized Enterprises as well as the Deposit and Consignment Fund.

The "Raïdet" programme seeks to develop a public policy that fosters women's participation in various economic activities, increase their employability and develop a legal framework that ensures their economic empowerment and help achieve equal gender opportunities through a participatory approach.

Over the past four years, the "Raïda" programme has created 4,868 projects for women, generating approximately 6,216 direct jobs, with investments of around 42 million dinars.