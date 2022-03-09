Tunisia: Covid-19 - Person Dies in Kef, 3 Infected

Tunis/Tunisia — The coronavirus claimed one more life in Kef governorate, taking the death toll to 758, the Local Health Directorate announced on Tuesday.

Three more people have tested positive for the virus in the region, out of 79 tests taken on March 5 and 6, i.e. a 3.79% positivity rate.

The overall number of cases detected in the region has therefore risen to 25,069, including 25,031 recoveries. There are currently 11 patients being treated in hospitals in the governorate, of whom 4 patients are in intensive care.