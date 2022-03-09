Tunisia: Sfax - 'Zitouna' International Festival (March 12 to 17)

8 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Placed under the theme "Tunisia, a gift of the olive tree", the fourth session of the International Festival "Zitouna" in Sfax will be held from March 12 to 17 with the participation of about 40 exhibitors from all regions of Tunisia and 12 foreign countries.

Director of the festival and President of the Tunisian Association "Zitouna", organiser of the event, Faouzi Zaiani stressed that this session of the festival will be marked by the establishment of several tourist circuits of organic olives in the region to allow guests and participants to discover the vestiges of the governorate of Sfax in the context of the development of integrated tourism.

The programme of the festival also includes cooking workshops on the theme of olive oil, an exhibition of products derived from olive oil as well as a musical show which will be held on March 15 at the municipal theatre of Sfax and will be enhanced by the participation of the Tunisian singer "Nabiha Karaouili", the members of the organising committee of the festival told the press.

