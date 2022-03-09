Tunisia: National Employment Fund - 1,000 Loans in 2022 to Finance Women-Led Projects

8 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The National Employment Fund will make 1,000 loans available in 2022 to finance women-led projects and micro-enterprises under an agreement with the Tunisian Solidarity Bank, Minister of Employment and Vocational Training Nasreddine Nsibi said on Tuesday.

Nsibi told TAP on the sidelines of the third edition of the Reverse Career Fair, which opened Tuesday in Sousse, specific funding programmes continue to be implemented as part of the interventions of the National Employment Fund in partnership with the Tunisian Solidarity Bank.

The fair is organised by the Guidance and Vocational Retraining Centre (French: CORP) stemming from the Tunisian-German Chamber of Industry and Commerce (AHK Tunisia).

Thirty million dinars in funding will be earmarked this year for projects and enterprises; about 50% will be directed towards 1,000 women-led projects, including 300 projects for rural women, against 462 projects financed last year (33% of total interventions of the National Employment Fund).

The ministry is working on financing programmes tailored to the requirements of the labour market and encourages specific training programmes, particularly in relation to renewable and clean energy, the minister added.

The third edition of the Reverse Career Fair saw the participation of 54 enterprises which seek to hire over 500 young people, said Director of the Guidance and Vocational Retraining Centre Amani Boubacar.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X