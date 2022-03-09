Tunisia: National Employment Fund - 1,000 Loans in 2022 to Finance Women-Led Projects

Tunis/Tunisia — The National Employment Fund will make 1,000 loans available in 2022 to finance women-led projects and micro-enterprises under an agreement with the Tunisian Solidarity Bank, Minister of Employment and Vocational Training Nasreddine Nsibi said on Tuesday.

Nsibi told TAP on the sidelines of the third edition of the Reverse Career Fair, which opened Tuesday in Sousse, specific funding programmes continue to be implemented as part of the interventions of the National Employment Fund in partnership with the Tunisian Solidarity Bank.

The fair is organised by the Guidance and Vocational Retraining Centre (French: CORP) stemming from the Tunisian-German Chamber of Industry and Commerce (AHK Tunisia).

Thirty million dinars in funding will be earmarked this year for projects and enterprises; about 50% will be directed towards 1,000 women-led projects, including 300 projects for rural women, against 462 projects financed last year (33% of total interventions of the National Employment Fund).

The ministry is working on financing programmes tailored to the requirements of the labour market and encourages specific training programmes, particularly in relation to renewable and clean energy, the minister added.

The third edition of the Reverse Career Fair saw the participation of 54 enterprises which seek to hire over 500 young people, said Director of the Guidance and Vocational Retraining Centre Amani Boubacar.