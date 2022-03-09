Tunisia: CEPEX Calls On Tunisian Olive Growers to Participate in Aiooc in Amsterdam

8 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Export Promotion Centre (CEPEX), on Tuesday, called on Tunisian olive growers to participate in the first edition of the International Olive Oil Competition (AIOOC) to be held from May 1 to 3, 2022, in Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

Organised by the Dutch organisation "Stichting Olijfolie Nederland", this competition is open only to producers, distributors and wholesalers of extra virgin olive oil, until April 15 2022.

The olive growers participating in this competition will have the opportunity to promote their products on the Dutch market, especially among consumers, retailers and distributors.

The award ceremony will be held in May 2022 and the winning oils (gold, silver, bronze) will be represented at least at two trade fairs in the Netherlands.

Stichting Olijfolie Nederland is a Dutch non-profit organisation with the mission of raising consumer awareness in the Netherlands about the benefits of olive oil.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X