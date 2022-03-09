Tunisia: CEPEX Calls On Tunisian Olive Growers to Participate in Aiooc in Amsterdam

Tunis/Tunisia — The Export Promotion Centre (CEPEX), on Tuesday, called on Tunisian olive growers to participate in the first edition of the International Olive Oil Competition (AIOOC) to be held from May 1 to 3, 2022, in Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

Organised by the Dutch organisation "Stichting Olijfolie Nederland", this competition is open only to producers, distributors and wholesalers of extra virgin olive oil, until April 15 2022.

The olive growers participating in this competition will have the opportunity to promote their products on the Dutch market, especially among consumers, retailers and distributors.

The award ceremony will be held in May 2022 and the winning oils (gold, silver, bronze) will be represented at least at two trade fairs in the Netherlands.

Stichting Olijfolie Nederland is a Dutch non-profit organisation with the mission of raising consumer awareness in the Netherlands about the benefits of olive oil.