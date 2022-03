Tunis/Tunisia — 58 new coronavirus infections have been detected in the governorate of Gabes, after the release of results of 274 laboratory tests, the local health department said Tuesday.

Therefore, the region has seen a total of 28,672 COVID-19 cases, including 28,353 recoveries, since the spread of the virus.

According to the same source, the region currently has 319 people still carrying the virus, including 18 patients receiving treatment in the Covid departments of the local hospitals.