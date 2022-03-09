Tunisia: Sarra Rejeb Appointed Secretary General of Goverment

8 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Sarra Rejeb has been appointed Secretary General of the Goverment, under Presidential Decree No. 242, dated March 7, 2022, issued in the Official Gazette of the Tunisian Republic (JORT) on March 8.

She previously held several positions, including Secretary of State to the Minister of Transport, CEO of Tunisair and state representative in the boards of directors of the Tunis Transport Company (TRANSTU) and the Tunisian National Railways Company (SNCFT).

Sarra Rejeb, born in 1959, graduated from the National Engineering School of Tunis (ENIT) in 1982.

She obtained the degree of principal engineer from the "Ecole nationale des ponts et chaussées" of Paris in 1984.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X