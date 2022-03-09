Tunisia: Sarra Rejeb Appointed Secretary General of Goverment

Tunis/Tunisia — Sarra Rejeb has been appointed Secretary General of the Goverment, under Presidential Decree No. 242, dated March 7, 2022, issued in the Official Gazette of the Tunisian Republic (JORT) on March 8.

She previously held several positions, including Secretary of State to the Minister of Transport, CEO of Tunisair and state representative in the boards of directors of the Tunis Transport Company (TRANSTU) and the Tunisian National Railways Company (SNCFT).

Sarra Rejeb, born in 1959, graduated from the National Engineering School of Tunis (ENIT) in 1982.

She obtained the degree of principal engineer from the "Ecole nationale des ponts et chaussées" of Paris in 1984.