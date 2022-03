Tunis/Tunisia — The ship carrying 25 tonnes of feed barley from Ukraine docked at the commercial port of Zarzis since February 25 was unloaded on Monday, said Deputy Port Director Jamel Rjili.

In a statement to TAP, the same source added that the ship has left the port while another one is still in the open area of the port of Zarzis since January 15, pending the completion of procedures related to health control and financial and administrative ones.