Tunisia: WTT Youth Star Contender Doha 2022 - Tunisia's Wassim Essid Wins in Doubles

Tunis/Tunisia — The WTT Youth Star Contender Doha 2022 saw the win of Tunisia's table tennis player Wassim Essid in doubles, along with Japanese Tamito Watanabe.

They won the U15 title, after defeating at the final Tunisian Youssef Aidli and Kazakh Alan Kurmangaliyev 3-0. In the semi-finals, Essid-Watanabe eliminated the Qatari duo by 3-0.

In singles, Wassim Essid was knocked out of the quarter final, after losing to Japanese Tamito Watanabe 3-0. Youssef Aidli, on the other hand, was eliminated by Slovak Jacok Holubcik (2-3) in the last 16 on Monday.