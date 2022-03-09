Tunisia: WTT Youth Star Contender Doha 2022 - Tunisia's Wassim Essid Wins in Doubles

8 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The WTT Youth Star Contender Doha 2022 saw the win of Tunisia's table tennis player Wassim Essid in doubles, along with Japanese Tamito Watanabe.

They won the U15 title, after defeating at the final Tunisian Youssef Aidli and Kazakh Alan Kurmangaliyev 3-0. In the semi-finals, Essid-Watanabe eliminated the Qatari duo by 3-0.

In singles, Wassim Essid was knocked out of the quarter final, after losing to Japanese Tamito Watanabe 3-0. Youssef Aidli, on the other hand, was eliminated by Slovak Jacok Holubcik (2-3) in the last 16 on Monday.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X