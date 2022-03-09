Tunisia: Wheat Imports - Tunisia Will Be Materially Impacted By War in Ukraine - WB

Tunis/Tunisia — Several economies in the MENA region, including Tunisia, will be "materially impacted" by the war in Ukraine, as they remain dependent on food imports, particularly wheat and grain, said World Bank Group's Vice President for the Middle East and North Africa Region, Férid Belhaj.

The crisis is set to disrupt grain and oilseeds supply chains, increase food prices, and shoot up domestic production costs in agriculture, Belhaj said in a post on the World Bank blog on Monday.

According to Belhaj, reduced yields and incomes, especially for small-scale farmers, will have adverse implications for livelihoods and likely disproportionately affect those, among the poor and vulnerable, who are dependent on farming for their income.

In this context, the official said the World Bank is prepared to "respond with all available instruments relevant to the nature of vulnerabilities."

He added that the World Bank is ready to step up its support to domestic agri-food production and commercialization, agricultural risk and food reserves management in countries experiencing shocks at that level, whether through increased energy and fertiliser costs, or other factors such as drought/climate-related stresses (e.g., Iraq, Yemen, Tunisia, Lebanon, Egypt).

On the other hand, Ferid Belhaj pointed out that his institution also stands ready to expand nutrition-sensitive social protection programmes in selected countries, by building on the work done since 2020 in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic response.

He also stressed the Bank's commitment to continue providing close and targeted technical and analytical assistance, especially to the countries that will be more heavily hit on issues ranging from fiscal sustainability, subsidy reforms, food security, trade monitoring, and agricultural risk management.