Tunisia: Wheat Imports - Tunisia Will Be Materially Impacted By War in Ukraine - WB

8 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Several economies in the MENA region, including Tunisia, will be "materially impacted" by the war in Ukraine, as they remain dependent on food imports, particularly wheat and grain, said World Bank Group's Vice President for the Middle East and North Africa Region, Férid Belhaj.

The crisis is set to disrupt grain and oilseeds supply chains, increase food prices, and shoot up domestic production costs in agriculture, Belhaj said in a post on the World Bank blog on Monday.

According to Belhaj, reduced yields and incomes, especially for small-scale farmers, will have adverse implications for livelihoods and likely disproportionately affect those, among the poor and vulnerable, who are dependent on farming for their income.

In this context, the official said the World Bank is prepared to "respond with all available instruments relevant to the nature of vulnerabilities."

He added that the World Bank is ready to step up its support to domestic agri-food production and commercialization, agricultural risk and food reserves management in countries experiencing shocks at that level, whether through increased energy and fertiliser costs, or other factors such as drought/climate-related stresses (e.g., Iraq, Yemen, Tunisia, Lebanon, Egypt).

On the other hand, Ferid Belhaj pointed out that his institution also stands ready to expand nutrition-sensitive social protection programmes in selected countries, by building on the work done since 2020 in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic response.

He also stressed the Bank's commitment to continue providing close and targeted technical and analytical assistance, especially to the countries that will be more heavily hit on issues ranging from fiscal sustainability, subsidy reforms, food security, trade monitoring, and agricultural risk management.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X