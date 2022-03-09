Tunisia: Most Children in Tunisia Are in Vulnerable Situation - Children's Rights Organisation

8 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Most children in Tunisia are in a vulnerable situation, president of the Tunisian association for the defence of children's rights Moez Cherif told TAP on Tuesday.

Vulnerability is noted in the health field, namely the appearance of pandemics and viruses such as measles and hepatitis. We can also observe vulnerability at cultural, sports and economic levels, he added; 30% of children in educational institutions missed their vaccination schedule in 2020 due to the coronavirus and the closure of schools.

Children are subject to exploitation, particularly in agricultural activities in parallel with their studies, thus affecting their academic performance.

Cherif urged drawing up a development policy, whose object is the child, besides the modernisation of schools.

