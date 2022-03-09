Egypt: Jerandi to Attend Arab Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Cairo

8 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, Othman Jerandi will participate in the 157th ordinary session of the Council of the League of Arab States at the level of foreign ministers to be held on Wednesday, March 9 in Cairo.

The meeting will discuss a number of current political issues in the Arab world, including the Palestinian cause, according to a Foreign Affairs Department statement.

It will also address ways to strengthen joint Arab action in such vital areas as national security, water security, maritime security and energy supply.

The foreign ministers are expected to discuss preparations for the next Arab summit, which will be hosted by Algeria, the same statement said.

On this occasion, Jerandi will hold bilateral talks with a number of his counterparts from Arab countries to discuss ways to strengthen the cooperative relations and consultation on regional and international issues of common interest.

