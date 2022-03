Tunis/Tunisia — The Confederation of African Football has picked Tunisian referee Sadok Selmi to umpire the second leg game of the 2022 World Cup playoff between Nigeria and Ghana, which will take place on March 29 in Abuja.

Sadok Selmi will be assisted by his compatriot Khelil Hassani and Libyan Mseaed Attia. The fourth referee is the Tunisian Haythem Guirat.

The first leg will take place on 25 May in Accra.