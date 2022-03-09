Kenya: Police Probing Incident Where 2 Bodies With Gunshot Wounds Found in a Car

Nairobi — Police have launched probe into an incident where bodies of two men with gunshot wounds were found in an abandoned car in Kiambu's Ruiru area.

Police report indicates that they received information of an abandoned motor vehicle along Ruiru-Kiambu road a few metres past Destiny hotel from a security manager of Tatu city before visiting the scene.

"A team of NPS officers led by SCCIO and SCPC Ruiru rushed to the scene and found a motor vehicle Toyota Probox white in colour with registration number having been removed with eight bullets holes on the right side parked on the left side of the road as one approaches Kiambu direction," police said.

Police stated that on checking inside the vehicle, they discovered two bodies of unknown middle-aged men at the back seat of the vehicle with gunshot wounds.

Also recovered in the vehicle's boot was the vehicle's number plate.

"Inside the motor vehicle assorted documents belonging to Sassy Cosmetics Company Ltd were in the vehicle," Police added.

Police say that preliminary investigation indicates that the bodies were dumped at the scene having been murdered elsewhere.

They added that the scene was processed and documented by crime scene investigators from Thika before the bodies were moved to Nairobi city morgue awaiting identification and postmortem.

The motor vehicle was towed to Ruiru police station for further investigations.

Cases of insecurity within the City has been on the rise in the recent weeks

Three days ago, a director with the Ndarugo Plantation 1960 Limited was shot dead in broad daylight on by unknown assailants as he parked his car in the company's premises in Juja.

A preliminary police investigation report stated that Sudhir Shah aged 66, was pronounced dead on arrival after he was sprayed with bullets by the two suspected gunmen who were riding on a motorcycle.