Egypt: President Sisi, King Salman Discuss Boosting Security and Military Cooperation

President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi met with Saudi Arabia's King Salman in Riyadh, where they discussed boosting military and security cooperation and coordination between Egypt and Saudi Arabia, the Egyptian presidency said.

President El-Sisi stressed the importance of uniting Arabs to face the challenges in the region, and said that Egypt will not allow the security and stability of the Gulf states to be comprised and that security in the Gulf is part of Egypt's own security, according to the Egyptian presidency.

El-Sisi last visited Saudi Arabia in May 2019, where he took part in an emergency Arab summit in Mecca after attacks by the Houthi militia in Yemen, including on Saudi oil tankers off the UAE coast earlier in the same month.

Egypt and Saudi Arabia have also held several joint military drills in recent years, and the Arab Organisation for Industrialisation is currently taking part in the first edition of the World Defence Show held in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, from 6 to 9 March.

El-Sisi and Salman also agreed on the necessity of boosting joint efforts to fight terrorism as well as supporting the international community's effort to reach political settlements to the crises in the region in a way that maintains the unity of these countries' territories and their people's wealth.

Following the visit, the Saudi cabinet announced that it had authorised its minister of finance to discuss with his Egyptian counterpart a draft MoU on establishing a high-level financial dialogue.

Egypt and Saudi Arabia have signed several MoUs on digital transformation in recent years, the last of which was earlier this month.

For his part, King Salman expressed his appreciation for Egypt's support on different issues and that Saudi Arabia is keen to boost bilateral relations between the two countries.

President El-Sisi arrived on Tuesday in Riyadh, where he met with Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman.

El-Sisi's visit to Saudi Arabia, the world's largest producer of crude oil, comes while the ongoing two-week-old Russian invasion of Ukraine is threatening to severely impact the global economy, with oil and gas prices already soaring.

