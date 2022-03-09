Egypt: House Speaker - Sisi Keen to Support Women's Issues

8 March 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Speaker of the House of Representatives Hanafi el Gebaly said on Tuesday 8/3/2022 that President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has always been keen to support issues related to Egyptian women, since he assumed the country's leadership, to help them obtain further rights and gains.

The president is keen on ensuring the representation of women at all decision-making posts, political parties and the State's legislative, justice and executive institutions, he added.

During the parliament's plenary session today, Gebaly offered his heartfelt greetings to the Egyptian women on the occasion of the International Women's Day.

Women empowerment is a target that the political leadership seeks to achieve in a fruitful manner, he said, adding that the number of women MPs reached 164.

Since President Sisi assumed presidency, the first female governor has been appointed and women have become judges, he said.

Egypt's current constitution represents a positive step towards observing the rights of women and citizenship and the House of Representatives is constantly working in cooperation with the government to revise all legislation in a way that uphold the principles of justice and equality, he added.

