Egypt, Colombia Agree to Boost Economic Ties

8 March 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Cairo Chamber of Commerce and the Chamber of Commerce of Bogota have signed a memorandum of understanding with the aim to boost bilateral economic cooperation.

The MoU is also meant to enhance joint trade, industry and investment between Egypt and Colombia.

Putting their signatures to the deal were deputy chairpersons of the Cairo Chamber of Commerce and the Chamber of Commerce of Bogota Sameh Zaki and Maria Monica, respectively.

The two sides agreed to exchange economic and trade information and to hold virtual meetings to discuss business initiatives, a statement by the Cairo Chamber of Commerce said on Tuesday 8/3/2022.

