Egypt: Sisi Delegates Defense Minister to Lay Wreath At Armed Forces Martyrs' Memorial

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi delegated Minister of Defense and Military Production Mohamed Zaki to lay a wreath at the Memorial of the Armed Forces Martyrs in Cairo's Nasr City district on the occasion of the Veteran Warrior and Martyr's Day.

The Veteran Warrior and Martyr's Day falls on March 9 every year to commemorate the death of Lieutenant General Abdel-Moneim Riad who sacrificed his life for the sake of the nation.

The defense minister was accompanied by Chief of Staff Osama Askar and commanders of the main army branches.

The minister also laid a wreath at the tomb of former President Muhammad Anwar el-Sadat.

Zaki paid tribute to a number of former and senior commanders of the Armed Forces.

Separately, the defense minister delegated commanders of field armies and military zones to lay wreathes at the memorials of the unknown soldier across the country to mark the occasion.