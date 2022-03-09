Egypt, U.S. Probe Military Cooperation

8 March 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of State for Military Production Mohamed Ahmed Morsi met on Tuesday 8/3/2022 with CEO of Navistar Defense Ted Wright to discuss means of promoting bilateral cooperation in the field of military industries.

The meeting was held during the minister's inspection tour of the US giant's pavilion at the World Defense Show in Saudi Arabia.

During the meeting, Morsi reviewed the manufacturing, technological and human capabilities of the ministry-affiliated companies.

Wright, for his part, said that his company produces military equipment, especially International and MRAP armored vehicles.

He expressed his company's keenness on promoting cooperation with the ministry and making use of its manufacturing and technical capabilities.

