Egypt: Parliament Okays Decree On Egypt's Agreement With IFAD

The House of Representatives, during its plenary session, endorsed on Tuesday 8/3/2022 presidential decree no. 1/2022 on the approval of the decision of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD)'s Board of Directors no. 219 adopted in Rome on February 17 and 18, 2021.

The IFAD's decision was about the 12th replenishment of the fund's resources and Egypt's contribution to this replenishment by $3 million.

Earlier today, the House approved a draft law, submitted by the government on amending some provisions of Law no. 82/2016 on combating illegal migration.