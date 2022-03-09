Egypt: Armed Forces Mourns Death of Egyptian Peacekeepers in Mali

The Armed Forces mourned on Tuesday 8/3/2022 the death of two members of the Egyptian peacekeeping forces in Mali in an IED explosion while carrying out a mission, Military Spokesman Gharib Abdel Hafez said.

The explosion resulted in the death of two soldiers and the injury of four others.

All necessary measures are being taken in coordination with the United Nations.

The Armed Forces extended their sincere condolences and sympathy, wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.

It affirmed its role in maintaining international peace and security out of its full belief in the importance of peace, coexistence, and the elimination of terrorism.