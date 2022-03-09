Egypt: Armed Forces Mourns Death of Egyptian Peacekeepers in Mali

8 March 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Armed Forces mourned on Tuesday 8/3/2022 the death of two members of the Egyptian peacekeeping forces in Mali in an IED explosion while carrying out a mission, Military Spokesman Gharib Abdel Hafez said.

The explosion resulted in the death of two soldiers and the injury of four others.

All necessary measures are being taken in coordination with the United Nations.

The Armed Forces extended their sincere condolences and sympathy, wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.

It affirmed its role in maintaining international peace and security out of its full belief in the importance of peace, coexistence, and the elimination of terrorism.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X