Egypt: Sports Min. - Sisi Pays Great Attention to Young People

8 March 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Youth and Sports Ashraf Sobhi said President Abdel Fattah El Sisi pays great attention to young people and the development of education and scientific research systems.

Sobhi made the remarks during his participation in a scientific competition held by the Helwan University's Faculty of Engineering that kicked off on Tuesday 8/3/2022 and lasts for a week.

The sports minister highly commended innovations by Egyptian university students in different scientific fields.

Sobhi pointed to the fruitful cooperation between his ministry, the Higher Education and Scientific Research Ministry and various universities to provide scientific activities for supporting young innovators.

On his part, Acting President of Helwan University Mamdouh Mahdi said the university works to encourage scientific innovation by students and develop their scientific capabilities, as part of the State's efforts to qualify youth.

