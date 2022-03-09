Egypt: Electricity Min. - Egypt Keen to Support African States' Efforts to Access Clean Energy From Renewable Resources

Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mohamed Shaker stressed Egypt's keenness to support African countries' efforts to have access to clean and renewable energy sources.

Shaker's remarks came during his meeting on Tuesday 8/3/2022 with Director of the Country Engagement and Partnerships (CEP) at the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) Gurbuz Gonul and his accompanying delegation, where they discussed the agency's support for the UN Climate Change Conference (COP27), which is due to be held in Egypt's Red Sea resort city of Sharm el Sheikh in November.

The electricity minister lauded the fruitful and constructive cooperation with the IRENA, asserting the necessity of boosting bilateral cooperation in different fields of renewable energy.

Shaker said his ministry is currently working to increase the renewable energy's contribution to electricity production to reach 10,000 megawatt by 2023.

He added that the Electricity and New and Renewable Energy Ministry is cooperating with global companies to conduct studies on implementing pilot projects for green hydrogen in Egypt.

On his part, Gonul said the IRENA is willing to cement cooperation with Egypt with regard to the COP27, in addition to supporting all initiatives on renewable energy.

The IRENA also looks forward to cooperating with the electricity ministry in the production of green hydrogen, which is seen as a promising source of renewable energy in the near future.