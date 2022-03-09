Kenyans Invited to Comment on Plan to Scrap Sh9 Trillion Debt Ceiling

Nairobi — The National Treasury has invited members of the public to share their comments on the Public Finance Management (Amendment) Regulations, 2022 which seeks among others, to remove the Sh9 trillion debt ceiling.

As part of the amendments, the National Treasury seeks to revert to a debt ceiling that is calculated according to the Gross Domestic Product of the country, the cap on public debt was set at 55 percent of the GDP.

According to the initial proposal, the National Treasury had proposed that debt limit be expressed in absolute figures rather than a percentage of GDP arguing that its 'consistent with the constitution on openness, accountability, and clear fiscal reporting."

"The debt limit allows Kenya to continue accessing concessional funding from multi-lateral and bi-lateral agencies to finance development programs for inclusive economic growth and development," it had argued.

As of June 2021, the Parliamentary Budget Office had indicated that Kenya's debt as a percentage of GDP was 68, a figure which is higher than the proposed 55 percent figure.

PBO further projected that the percentage would hit 70, by June 2023.

Nonetheless, as per the new amendments, the CS will be granted authority to exceed the public debt limit subject to an explanation to Parliament, in writing.

"Provided that if, at any time, the public debt exceeds the limit set under this Act and the Regulations made thereunder, due to depreciation of the shilling, the significant balance of payment The Public Finance Management (Amendment) Bill, 2022 3 imbalances or abrupt fiscal disruptions, the Cabinet Secretary shall provide Parliament with a written explanation on the said circumstances leading to the breach of the limit and provide a time-bound remedial plan," the amendment read.

Kenyans have until March 15 to send their proposals to Treasury.