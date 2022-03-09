Kenya: Water Supply in Parts of Nairobi to Be Interrupted for Two Days

Nairobi — The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company has announced an interruption of water supply in the city center and the surrounding environs from Thursday 6.00am to Friday 6.00pm March.

The announcement came after a major leakage was reported on the raw water pipeline from Mwangu water intake along Chania River to Ngethu water treatment plant.

"We shall strive to complete repairs as soon as possible and resume water supply to the city," read the notice.

The interruption will also affect areas along Mombasa Road, Industrial Area, Juja Road, Jogoo Road, Outering Road, Kangundo Road, Thika Road, and Limuru Road.

Residents of areas around Naivasha Road, James Gichuru Road and Lang'ata Road will also go without water for the stated period.

"Whilst every effort will be made to restore the water supply as soon as possible, we request all customers in the affected areas to use water sparingly during the period of interruption. Any inconvenience caused is highly regretted," added the notice.