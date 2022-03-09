Zimbabwe: Fuel Shortage Hits Zupco

9 March 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)

THE Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (Zupco) has warned commuters in Bulawayo to brace for public transport shortages due to fuel shortage.

In a statement Monday, Zupco said it had experienced delays in fuel deliveries, hence it could not service all its routes.

"We wish to advise the commuting public that there will be transport challenges this evening (yesterday). This has resulted from delays in fuel deliveries at Zupco," the statement reads

"However, the commuting public should not panic as efforts are underway to ensure that the challenge is resolved. We remain committed and will continue to serve the nation with safe, reliable and affordable travel."

Passenger Association of Zimbabwe (Paz) national co-ordinator Tafadzwa Goliati urged government to allow private public transport operators to chip in and end the Zupco monopoly.

"Transport has been a headache. Everyone is going to work and there is no transport. We are only seeing private cars ferrying people to work," Goliati said.

Commuters have been battling transport challenges since Local government minister July Moyo banned private public transport providers.

Paz recently petitioned parliamentarians to push government to end the Zupco monopoly.

