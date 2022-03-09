Lesotho: Tšutšulupa Fired

BANTU has fired coach, Thabo Tšutšulupa, allegedly for unacceptable behaviour, the Lesotho Times can reveal.

Although Tšutšulupa was fired yesterday, the writing has been on the wall in the last few weeks after the coach was suspended indefinitely. This after he allegedly refused to sign a written warning with which he was served by the team following a string of poor results.

The team regarded his refusal as misconduct.

The former Liphakoe coach joined the Mafeteng outfit in January this year replacing Bob Mafoso, who joined Lioli.

Tšutšulupa led the side for only four matches drawing three and winning one.

In the first game under Tšutšulupa's tutelage, the defending champions were held to a goalless draw by Linare in Maputsoe on the 23 January. The next weekend, the side drew 1-1 with LCS at LCS Ground. His only win was when he beat struggling Sefotha-Fotha 0-2 at Ratjomose early last month. In his last game a fortnight ago, Bantu were held 1-1 by Likhopo.

The defending champions are now second in the table with 44 points. They are 15 points behind the log leaders, Matlama but with two less games.

Bantu secretary general, Tefo Rabolinyane, confirmed to the Lesotho Times that Tšutšulupa was no longer the team's head coach.

"Tšutšulupa's contract has been terminated," Rabolinyane said.

"We terminated his contract because we were not satisfied with his behaviour and not necessarily because of the poor performance."

While they have written to Tšutšulupa notifying him of the management's decision, he was yet to respond by the time of going to print.

Unconfirmed reports earlier this week, it was reported that Tšutšulupa wanted the team to pay him for the raining three months in his contract if management decided to fire him.

However, Rabolinyane said they were yet to hear from him.

"Like I said, we are yet to hear from him what he wants," Rabolinyane said.

On his part, Tšutšulupa confirmed that he had been fired but said he was not ready to comment.

Bantu have brought on board former assistant coach, Teboho Tšiu, to lead the team for the remainder of the season.

Tšiu was leading the team when it was held to a 2-2 draw by Kick4Life at LCS. He was however, not allowed to sit on the bench as he was yet to be officially registered.

Rabolinyane yesterday said Tšiu has now been fully registered and will be on the bench when Bantu host Swallows in Maputsoe on Sunday.