Lesotho: Matlama Extend Lead

VODACOM Premier League (VPL) leaders, Matlama, on Sunday widened the gap at the top of the log table, thanks to a 1-3 victory over LMPS at Ratjomose Ground.

The Sea-Point outfit is now a staggering 15 above second-placed Bantu, who were held to an 2-2 draw by Kick4Life at LCS Ground on the same day. The Sunday draw was Bantu's fourth in five games since January this year.

For a side which won the 2019/20 title without losing a game and drawing just two, the form is concerning for Bantu.

Bantu's recent poor form has forced the side to suspend coach, Thabo Tšutšulupa, indefinitely.

As for Matlama, the win saw them extending their unbeaten run to 16 games.

The leaders now have 59 points with two games more than Bantu.

Matlama have seven games left before the end of the campaign while Bantu have nine. That means irrespective of how many points Bantu will collect from their remaining possible 27, Matlama need just 13 points to be crowned champions.

In other results on Saturday, Lioli edged CCX 0-1 in Hlotse to maintain their fourth position on the log standings.

At LCS Ground, Liphakoe extended their winless streak to 10 games after losing 0-3 to Lijabatho. Liphakoe last won a game last June beating Likhopo 0-1. As for sixth-placed Lijabatho, they have gone six games without a loss since their 1-0 defeat to Lioli last July.

Elsewhere, LCS trounced relegation threatened Sefotha-Fotha 0-7 to keep them at the bottom of the log standings.

In Nyakosoba, LDF returned to winning ways with a 0-2 triumph over Manonyane. LDF were on the back of three consecutive losses namely a 1-0 defeat to Matlama, a 1-2 loss to CCX and a 1-0 loss to LMPS.

In Maputsoe on Sunday, Linare drew 2-2 with Lifofane. This was Motebang Makhetha's fourth game since joining Tse Tala early this month and he is yet to register a win. However, the draw saw the team moving one place up to seventh.

Newly appointed Swallows coach, Teele Ntšonyane, led his side to its their third win of the season edging Likhopo 2-1 in Nyakosoba.