Nigeria: Tributes Pour in for Ex-Hockey Player 'Who Represented Nigeria At FIFA World Cup'

A friend revealed how Justice Christopher first embraced the game of hockey before switching to become a football player.

Tributes have continued to pour in for late Super Eagles midfielder Justice Christopher who died Wednesday in Jos, Plateau State.

Aside from the Nigeria Football Federation who via a press statement expressed grief at the sudden demise of the combative midfielder, there have been torrents of other messages on social media eulogising the former Super Eagles star.

"This is devastating. Justice Christopher was young and full of life. His death is a thing of deep sorrow here at the NFF and the entire Nigeria Football ambience. There was no report that he was ill. We are stunned to hear of his death.

"We pray that God will grant him eternal rest and comfort the family that he has left behind," the NFF said in its official statement.

In one of the many tributes on Facebook, Fabian Okoye, a Special Adviser to the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal relived memories of growing up with Justice Christopher in the Tudun Wada area of Plateau State.

Unknown to many people, Mr Okoye revealed that the late former Super Eagles star actually started out as a hockey player before delving into football where he played all the way to the FIFA World Cup.

"Justice Christopher hit it off in sports as a hockey player in Plateau State. He later switched to football and started his playing career with Delta Stars of Warri, before moving to Elkanemi of Maiduguri," Mr Okoye wrote in his tribute to someone he described as a great friend.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Okoye said it did not take long before Christopher was noticed by Abdulmumini Aminu, who promptly recruited the midfielder to his club, Katsina United.

He said: "While playing for Katsina United, his career blossomed. He was called to the Under 20 National Team. He later captained the team and showed real leadership. From the Under 20 Team, he was invited to the Super Eagles where he became one of Nigeria's most dependable defenders."

"We were so close in our area, Tudun Wada, Jos, Plateau State. He was humble, simple, engaging and generous. He will be sorely missed. Nigeria has indeed lost one of its best footballers and engaging sports personalities." He added

Justice Christopher featured for Katsina United, Sharks FC and Insurance FC on the domestic front before travelling abroad, where he played for Antwerp FC (Belgium), Levski Sofia (Bulgaria), Trelleborgs FF (Sweden); Alania Vladikavkaz (Russia) and Herfølge BK (Denmark).

In October 2012, he joined Nasarawa United FC of Lafia from where he retired.