Nigeria: Women Have to Work Twice As Hard to Get Half As Much Done - DJ Cuppy

9 March 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Christine

Nigerian Disc Jockey, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has stated that in trying to navigate and thrive in a male dominated industry, women have to work twice as hard to get half as much done.

The Gelato crooner shared her thoughts and experiences while commemorating International Women's Day.

The DJ said women are underpaid and undervalued in the entertainment industry.

Taking to her Instagram story, she shared snippets of her interview which said, "Going into a male-dominated space, you have to have zeal and be strong. Women have to work twice as hard to get half as much done. Compared to my male counterparts, I'm still underpaid, undervalued and according to them, I have to have a particular aesthetic which I fight to this day.

"My advice is to be at peace with yourself because men in that industry will tell you that you are not good enough. You have to come at peace with yourself and know that you are enough. You will have a difficult time if you work just for validation. Do what you love. Understand your environment and build on vour strengths."

