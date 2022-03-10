Nigeria: Many Injured, Shops Burnt As Yoruba, Hausa Clash in Ogun

There were chaos and tension on Tuesday in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital when Yorubas and some Hausa settlers clashed, leaving many injured and shops burnt.

The bloody clash occurred at the popular Lafenwa market in Abeokuta, the state capital.

City & Crime gathered that the clash, which started on Monday evening snowballed into a full-blown crisis by Tuesday morning as several shops were burnt and many others injured.

Sarkin Hausawa of Abeokuta, Alhaji Ibrahim Hassan Hassan and others injured ones were taken to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Idiapa, Abeokuta, where they are currently receiving treatment.

It was further gathered that the clash was ignited by a fight between a Yoruba man and a Hausa man.

The Hausa man, it was learnt, was seriously injured and feared dead, a development that provoked the Hausa settlers who allegedly went on the rampage, destroying properties worth millions of naira.

A witness said the crisis took a worse turn when the Sarkin Hausa of Abeokuta who was called to intervene in the crisis was seriously injured.

"The Sarkin Hausa who was called upon to settle the issue was injured and this further worsened the crisis.

"The man is currently receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Ida-Aba," the source said.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident, disclosing that the situation had been brought under control.

He, however, disclosed that no life was lost contrary to the report that a Hausa man was killed.

Oyeyemi also hinted that the police had arrested several persons in connection to the crisis.

"I'm aware of the clash, but the situation has been brought under control and we have made some arrest. I don't want to disclose the number of persons we have arrested, but we have made some arrests.

"But, contrary to what people are insinuating, no life was lost, but people were injured while shops were also burnt and property destroyed.

"We are still investigating the clash. The crisis is as a result of a rumour because there was a clash between a Hausa man and a Yoruba man, I think the Hausa man was injured and some people went to town with the rumour that the injured man died and that was what led to the whole thing and the issue was escalated.

"But, contrary to that rumour, no life was lost and we are still investigating and after a thorough investigation, whoever found culpable will be charged to court", Oyeyemi said.