Tanzania: Govt Embarks on Programmes to Boost Consumption of Quality Salt

THE government through the Tanzania Food and Nutrition Centre (TFNC) and National Council for Control of Iodine Deficiency Disorders (NCCIDD) is implementing various programmes to increase production and consumption of quality mineral salts that are adequate for Tanzanians.

This was revealed recently in Dar es Salaam by Assistant Director of Policy and Coordination Department of all Government Activities in Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliament and Coordination), Ms Devota Gabriel when opening the national conference of salt producers in Tanzania.

Ms Gabriel who was the guest of honour, told the conference organized by Tanzania Salt Producers Association (TASPA) that implementation of such programs would put Tanzania on the right track to reach the level of World Health Organization (WHO).

According to the assistant director, in order to reach such a stage the consumption of mineral salts at family level should be between 90 and 100 percent.

"The studies conducted in 2005 and 2010 showed that the use of mineral salt in families increased from 43 percent in 2005 to 59 percent in 2010. We made significant strides and the 2016 survey showed a slight increase in consumption to reach 61 percent, "she said.

Ms Gabriel pointed out that the government in collaboration with all stakeholders in the salt sector is continuing with the efforts to improve policies that will enable salt producers in the country to increase the production and consumption of quality and with rich mineral salts.

She explained that the government has also developed a new Consolidated Model, a participatory program aimed at ensuring that all salts produced in the country and especially those of small-scale producers are mixed with mineral salt at the appropriate level in special facilities.

"The government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan is taking special efforts to ensure that Tanzania takes significant steps in reducing or eliminating the effects of shortage of mineral salts.

She named among the effects as thyroid, abortion, delivery of children with dumbness and deafness. Another major effect is a decrease in the ability to think and work effectively along with other side effects of iron and zinc deficiency.

"If the consequences of these effects are not properly controlled our nation will have less people able to think and act effectively. These effects will also affect our nation's economy and the development of the country as a whole," she said.

The assistant director noted also that that the World Health Organization (WHO) has released statistics showing that currently about 1.8 billion people worldwide are estimated to be at risk of having no mineral salts.

Ms Gabriel explained further that in view of the importance of combating such effects, the WHO has declared October 21 each year to be a day for promoting the access to and consumption of food that increases mineral salt in the body.

Initially, the Chairman of TASPA, Mr Habib Nuru informed the guest of honor that in resolving the problems of salt policy they have met with the Ministry of Minerals and discussed ways to improve salt production and the ministry has agreed to form a committee to discuss various issues.

Some of such issues are mining licenses, salt export, fire regulations, imposition of taxes to imported salt to protect local producers and the government to improve the salt production facilities.