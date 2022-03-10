Kenya: Commonwealth Games - Kenya's Women Hockey Team Drawn With Champs New Zealand

Nairobi — Kenya women's hockey team has been drawn in a tough Pool B at the 2022 Commonwealth Games Slated to be hosted in Birmingham United Kingdom later in the year.

Kenya will open her campaign July 29 against defending champions New Zealand, before taking on 2014 winners Australia then play Scotland and wrap up with an all-African affair against South Africa.

This is the first time that Kenya will be competing at the Games that is scheduled to start July 28-August 8 with women's hockey being played from July 29 to August 7 when the final will be played.

The Kenyan Queens bagged bronze at this year's Africa Cup of Nations despite missing one match against hosts Ghana, having arrived in Accra when the competition had already started.

By virtue of taking bronze after eliminating Zimbabwe 3-1 on penalties, Kenya qualified to the Commonwealth Games where it will make a debut.

South Africa, who have won the continental crown for a record seven-times, emerged winners after a 3-1 victory over Ghana.

Kenya's pool at the Commonwealth Games, can be termed as the 'Group of death' where Australia who have won the gold medal for a record four-times will be looking to avenge the loss they suffered at 2018 Gold Coast Games when they lost 4-1 to New Zealand in the final.

The other team in Pool B, South Africa are no pushovers either having bagged silver three times in 1998, 2002 and 2014.

Pools

Group A; Wales, Ghana, Canada, India

Group B; Kenya, New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Scotland.