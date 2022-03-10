Nigeria: Tax Dispute - FIRS, Multichoice Nigeria Agree to Resolve Tax Dispute

10 March 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Chris

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and pay television service provider, MultiChoice Nigeria, have agreed to an amicable resolution of their pending tax disputes which led to a series of lawsuits.

Both parties announced the agreement in a joint press release issued on yesterday in Abuja.

By the broad terms of the agreement, MultiChoice will withdraw all pending lawsuits towards an amicable resolution of the dispute.

Also, as part of the agreement, the FIRS commenced a forensic systems audit of MultiChoice accounts on Tuesday, 8 March, 2022 to determine the tax liability of the company.

In April last year (2021), the FIRS issued notice of assessment and demand in the sum of N1.82 trillion on the company.

MultiChoice, which disputed the assessments, approached the Tax Appeal Tribunal (TAT). This development led to series of cases at both the TAT and the Federal High Court.

With the agreement and the resumption of the forensic systems audit, it is expected that the dispute will be resolved soon.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X