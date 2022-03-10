South Africa: Court Affirms Bathabile Dlamini Lied Under Oath - Battle Now Begins Over Her ANC Power

Ihsaan Haffejee/GroundUp
Minister of Social Development, Bathabile Dlamini appeared before Parliament’s Standing Committee On Public Accounts (SCOPA) in Parliament’s Old Assembly in Cape Town on 7 March 2017.
9 March 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Carien Du Plessis

Bathabile Dlamini was found guilty of perjury by magistrate Betty Khumalo in the Johannesburg Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, in relation to her testimony during an inquiry into her role in the 2017 grants crisis.

The ANC Women's League (ANCWL) president, Bathabile Dlamini, lied under oath while she was minister of social development. She will know on 1 April whether she will have to go to prison or pay a fine.

The sentence might also determine whether she would be able to accept a possible nomination for a second term, as the ANCWL conference is due in the first half of June. It was revealed in court that she receives R70,000 a month for this job, on top of her R40,000 a month pension from Parliament.

Although there is no indication as yet whether the crime of perjury is considered serious enough for an ANC leader to step aside - it's the first time that there's been such a conviction of a national ANC leader - it would be difficult for Dlamini to attend a women's league conference while confined to a prison cell.

"We wait for the sentence and then after the sentence we will know what to do," Dlamini...

