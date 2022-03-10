Kenya: Mnangagwa in Nairobi for 3-Day State Visit as Officials Conclude JPCC Talks

9 March 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jeremiah Wakaya

Nairobi — Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa arrived in Nairobi on Tuesday for a three-day State Visit during which he is expected to hold high-level talks with his host, President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Mnangagwa was received at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport by Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amb. Raychelle Omamo.

Amb. Omamo was accompanied by her Defence counterpart Eugene Wamalwa, Amb. Stella Munyi Kenya's High Commissioner to Zimbabwe and Amb. George Orina.

Mnangagwa arrived in the country after Kenyan and Zimbabwean officials concluded the third session of the Joint Permanent Commission for Cooperation (JPCC).

The JPCC session co-chaired by Amb. Omamo and her Zimbabwean counterpart Amb. Fredrick Shava agreed on a framework to expand cooperation between the two nations in several sectors including trade, investment and tourism.

Kenya's Foreign Office said several Memoranda of Understanding will be signed during Mnangagwa's visit.

