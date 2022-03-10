Nigeria: Music Producer, Champagne Beatz, Accuses Wife of Paternity Fraud

Nigerian music producer, Champagne Beatz, has publicly accused his wife of infidelity and paternity fraud.

The beatmaker expressed his disappointment and shock on his Instagram story on Tuesday, claiming that his three children were not his while accusing his wife, Yemi Adebowale, of having extramarital affairs.

He said, "This is to notify everyone that I'm not the biological father of Favour, Donald, and Richard. It was a shocking discovery for me to know that Yemi Adebowale has been having extramarital with other guys while we were in a relationship and she pretended to me that I fathered the three children. Hence if anything happens to me, hold her responsible."

In reaction to the post, Yemi's sister, Maryanne Olabisi Adebowale, took to her Instagram page to debunk Champagne Beatz's claim and called him a liar.

She stated that the music producer refused to take a paternity test but rather chose to accuse her sister of infidelity and paternity fraud without proper evidence. She further revealed that Yemi left his house after new year as her life was being threatened.

She said, "Saw a post trending on her man's page #champagnebeatz. My sister and her man have been dating while in university since 2008 or 2009, they have couple's issues which is normal and she gave birth to 3kids for him and the kids are his carbon copy.

"Unexpectedly he started accusing my sister of infidelity and my sister is the type that doesn't step out of the house except going to the market or picking the kids from school cuz she wasn't working then and her man was also a music producer who has his studio in their house so they were constantly and always together.

She continued, "Now he's claiming that the 3 kids weren't his children and we told him to conduct a test and he said he's not ready for the test and that he believes in what he knows. Inside me, these kids in question, especially his 2nd born is his exact copy. Before the kids' issue, he stated that my sister blocked him from soaring higher after all this while they've been together and things were OK then suddenly things became bad.

"That my sister is behind his predicament without evidence. He threatened my sister and my mum and my sister eventually left the house for him immediately after new year cuz she was scared for her life and none of them communicated again.

"Well, today I saw he posted on his Instagram story saying that if anything should happen to him, that my sister should be held responsible, he even stated that he conducted a DNA whereas he has refused to conduct a DNA test. He should come out with evidence stating that those kids aren't his."(sic)