Kenya: Bandari Down Sloppy, Dull Talanta to Put Off Winless Run

Nairobi — Goals in either half from Umaru Kassumba and skipper Felly Mulumba handed Bandari a precious 2-0 win over FC Talanta at the Kasarani Annex on Wednesday afternoon as Anthony 'Modo' Kimani clinched his maiden win as head coach of the club.

The dockers had been on a horrid nine-match winless streak, but the victory on the road hoisted them back to winning ways and a temporary boost to seventh in the standings.

Talanta who were off to a flying start in the FKF Premier League debut have now lost three matches on the trot.

The dockers were off to a flying start and just four minutes into the tie got into the lead when Kasumba finished off inside the box.

In the second half, Bandari stepped up and had more chances to score. Kassumba attempted for a second with a rasping shot from distance which keeper Isaiah Wakasala smothered behind for a corner.

From the setpiece, Kevin Kimani floated in an inviting ball from the right landing on Mulumba at the backpost but his connection on the volley went just wide.

Kasumba almost turned provider minutes later when he cut in a cross from the left, but Kimani's connecting volley didn't gather enough strength and the keeper calmly collected.

The dockers however had their second goal with quarter of an hour left when Mulumba scored from a setpiece. Kimani's delivery from the left this time found him isolated again at the backpost and he simply swivelled the ball home.

The dockers held on for the lead while Talanta struggled to create any danger all through the game.