Kenya: Bandari Down Sloppy, Dull Talanta to Put Off Winless Run

9 March 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Goals in either half from Umaru Kassumba and skipper Felly Mulumba handed Bandari a precious 2-0 win over FC Talanta at the Kasarani Annex on Wednesday afternoon as Anthony 'Modo' Kimani clinched his maiden win as head coach of the club.

The dockers had been on a horrid nine-match winless streak, but the victory on the road hoisted them back to winning ways and a temporary boost to seventh in the standings.

Talanta who were off to a flying start in the FKF Premier League debut have now lost three matches on the trot.

The dockers were off to a flying start and just four minutes into the tie got into the lead when Kasumba finished off inside the box.

In the second half, Bandari stepped up and had more chances to score. Kassumba attempted for a second with a rasping shot from distance which keeper Isaiah Wakasala smothered behind for a corner.

From the setpiece, Kevin Kimani floated in an inviting ball from the right landing on Mulumba at the backpost but his connection on the volley went just wide.

Kasumba almost turned provider minutes later when he cut in a cross from the left, but Kimani's connecting volley didn't gather enough strength and the keeper calmly collected.

The dockers however had their second goal with quarter of an hour left when Mulumba scored from a setpiece. Kimani's delivery from the left this time found him isolated again at the backpost and he simply swivelled the ball home.

The dockers held on for the lead while Talanta struggled to create any danger all through the game.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X