Kenya: Much Improved Mathare Scrap Draw Against Sharks as Homeboyz Go Nine Clear on Top

Nairobi — A much improved Mathare United picked a massive point in their fight against relegation, coming from a goal down to draw 1-1 with Kariobangi Sharks as Kakamega Homeboyz stretched their lead on top of the FKF Premier League standings to nine points.

At the Bukhungu Stadium, Yema Mwamba scored the game’s only goal as Homeboyz beat Vihiga Bullets 1-0 to move to 46 points, nine ahead of second placed Tusker FC.

City Stars meanwhile failed to recoup their second spot placing after losing 2-1 to Posta Rangers in Thika.

In other fixtures, Sofapaka played to a 1-1 draw with Gor Mahia who had to come from a goal down while Nzoia Sugar and Bidco United also replicated similar results at the Sudi Stadium in Bungoma.

At the Kasarani Annex, Mathare United were in desperate need of a positive result after a run of three losses on the trot, and they showed that they needed it with a more mature and controlled performance.

They played with structure, passed the ball better and had all the signs of a well-coached team.

They had their first sniff at goal after 18 minutes when Daniel Otieno stood behind a freekick after skipper Chris Oduor was fouled inside the box. However, the midfielder’s curling effort missed the target by a whisker with keeper Brandon Obiero well beaten.

In the 28th minute the Slum Boys had another great opportunity, this time Meshack Muyonga taking a low grass cutter from range, but Obiero extended an arm to turn the ball behind for a corner.

Sharks were playing three at the back and loaded the midfield, but this still could not prevent Mathare from enjoying possession. Martin Nderitu enjoyed winning balls in midfield despite his small frame, but his side couldn’t crack the lead.

Sharks’ first effort at goal was in the 34th minute when Fortune Omotto struck a shot from distance after some good link up play, but the effort sailed wide. Douglas Mokaya also tried his luck from distance, but the effort sailed wide as well.

The second half also bore the same script and Mathare knocked the door again as early as fifth minute again off another Otieno freekick. This time, he struck his effort superbly but the effort came off the frame of goal.

Against the run of play, Mathare were caught out from a corner, defender Omija rising highest inside the box to nod home a delivery from Mokaya.

But Mathare were relentless in their fight and were determined to scrap even a point from the Slum Derby.

They were finally rewarded with seven minutes to play when substitute Eugene Wethuli deflected a long range shot from Nderitu, throwing keeper Obiero off balance.

Sharks should have nicked a point off the tie at the death when a quick interchange of passes in midfield released Fredrick Alushula on the right. The wingback cut in a cross for Felix Oluoch but the club top scorer failed to hit the target unmarked at the backpost.