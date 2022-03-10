Kenya Conservatoire of Music Hosts International Women's Day Concert

9 March 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Thursday 4th and Friday 5th March 2022, the International Women's Day Concert series hosted their sixth edition with the theme: "We Are Here! In the present, we are going nowhere, we choose to stand out."

This year's show featured one of Kenya's most celebrated female artists, Fena Gitu where she performed with an orchestra for the first time. The show also featured the amazing Motra Music and the Spellcast Trebles.

The International Women's Day concert series was founded in 2017 by Keziah Ntwiga and Wandiri Karimi to celebrate women in music, and is determined to advocate and build social nets and create a broader platform that creates opportunities for healing and connection through music.

The past events have featured amazing vocalists, such as AFRIMA Nominated Olivia Ambani, Lisa Oduor-Noah, Maryolive Mungai, pianist Nanjala Antonia and violinist Shirlene Obara to name but a few.

The evening's agenda was simple; listening to great performances while enjoying the finest things - Tusker Malt Lager served in a chilled bottle. The

