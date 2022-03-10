Kenya Power Says It Has Capacity to Support e-Mobility System

Nairobi — Kenya Power now says it has enough power to support an electric-mobility system following the introduction of the first electric passenger buses in the country on Wednesday.

According to the Company's Managing Director Rosemary Oduor, Kenya Power has enough electricity to charge 50,000 buses and 2 million motorcycles during off-peak hours.

In a statement, Oduor pointed out that the company has an installed capacity of 2991 MW, and an off-peak load of 1200 MW.

"It is a phenomenal industry that will have a huge impact on the economy, while protecting the environment," she stated.

She explained that this is enough power to support the entire e-mobility ecosystem, including powering charging stations for domestic and business use.

She further stated that the initiative "will lead to the creation of thousands of jobs to young and creative Kenyans and has the potential to make the country the regional leader in this space."

To support the growth of electrified motorization in the country, Oduor said that "Kenya Power has established a liaison office which will act as our one-stop shop to champion the Company's e-mobility business."

"Through this office, we will work with other stakeholders to support the development of the e-mobility eco-system, which will include the identification of sites for potential charging stations, as well as requisite geo-mapping software to enable users locate the nearest charging station."

Electric mobility startup, BasiGo has launched the first electric passenger bus in the country that is set to revolutionize the transport industry.

Currently, the firm is undertaking a pilot program with two bus operators to show that the concept can work in Kenya.

Citi Hoppa and Eastland Eagles are the pilot partners for the project. The buses will be plying the CBD to JKIA and City Stadium to Dandora route.

Each 25-seater bus will retail at Sh5 million, and commuters will pay Sh20 per kilometer.

Further, BasiGo has a portal, where the customers will log in and they will be able to see the location of the bus, charge in the bus, and electricity potential of the bus on payments.

Oduor explained that Kenya Power in addition to BasiGo is in talks with five other e-mobility players who are either presently operating in the market or planning to make an entry and we are looking forward to working with even more as the industry develops.