Kenya: Wamira Siblings Headline Kenya's Athletics Team for Deaflympics

Nairobi — A team of 44 athletes have been selected to represent Kenya in athletics after a two-day trial at Kasarani Stadium ahead of the 2021 Deaflympics slated for Caxias do Sul, Brazil from May 1-15.

The team is spearheaded by the sibling trio of the Wamira family (Beryl, Rael and David) who will be out to compete in various races as Kenya Deaflympics looks to send a strong team that will haul medals for the East Africa athletics powerhouse nation.

Beryl will represent Kenya in the100m after winning the trials in 12.4 Seconds defeating her sister Rael, who crossed the line second in 12.6 Seconds while Azanzi Chaka was third in 12.8 Seconds. All the three booked a ticket to Brazil.

David on the other hand, dominated the corresponding men's 100m race, sprinting to victory in a time of 10.7 Seconds ahead of Isaac Atima, who clocked 11.0 Seconds while Simon Menza closed the podium in a time of 11.2 to seal the team that will carry Kenya's flag in that category.

Beryl will go for a double after winning the 200m where she will be joined by Linet Nanjala and her sister Rael.

Their brother David will also doble after emerging the victor in the men's 200m to be joined in the team by Walter Malenje and Elijah Wekesa.

In the women's 400m, Nanjala will also represent Kenya in two events after ruling the 400m and will team up with Pamela Atieno and Aida Odera.

Menza will again be at it again, competing in the men's 400m alongside Isaac Atima and George Waweru.

The athletics team will be joined by other athletes from football, basketball, golf and handball.

During the last edition held in Turkey in 2017, Kenya had a brilliant performance, recording its best results ever after hauling a total of 13 medals ( 4Gold, 4 Silver, 5 Bronze).

TEAM KENYA ATHLETICS

1 AIDA ODERA

2 ALICE ATIENO

3 AMOS KILANGAT

4 ANN WANGECI

5 ANZAZI CHAKA

6 BERYL WAMIRA

7 BRIAN KIPTOO

8 CHARLES MUTHAMA

9 DANIEL KIPTUM

10 DAVID KIPKOGEI

11 DAVID WAMIRA

12 DENIS KIPROP

13 EDWIN TERER

14 ELIJAH WEKESA

15 ELISHA OSUMA

16 ELKANA KIPROP

17 GEORGE WAWERU

18 GRANCY KENDAGOR

19 IAN KAHIGA

20 ISAAC ATIMA

21 JACOB KIBET

22 JOHN KOECH

23 KELVIN KIPKOGE

24 KOKOBI OMARI

25 LINET NANJALA

26 LUCAS WANDIA

27 NICHOLUS ACHIENG

28 PAMELA ATIENO

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Athletics Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

29 PAUL SIMIYU

30 PETER TOROITICH

31 RAEL WAMIRA

32 REBECCA MATIKO

33 SARAH WANGARE

34 SHARON BITOK

35 SIMON KIBAI

36 SIMON MENZA

37 SYMON KIBAI

38 WALTER MALENJE

39 WINNIE BARASA

40 SARAH WASIKE

41 STEPHEN OKOTH

42 HILLARY CHIRCHIR

43 RUTH CHEMURGOR

44 DOROTHY WAIRIMU