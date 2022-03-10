Nigeria: Moghalu to Train One Million Young Nigerians On Digital Skills

The Moghalu4Nigeria Movement (M4NM) has concluded plan to organise "Fish-For-Life digital skills empowerment bootcamp for one million Nigerian youth" that would equip them with digital self-employment skills.

The M4NM said it would collaborate with Naija Lives Matter and American Internet Business School to implement the digital skill empowerment programme, which would be held between Tuesday, March 15th and Friday, March 18th, 2022, and every month thereafter for the next 12 months and hopefully beyond.

A statement signed by the spokesman for M4NM, Mr. Jide Akintunde, explained that the Convener of the M4NM, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, who was a presidential candidate in the 2019 general elections, has announced that, "the boot camp is targeted at Nigerian youth interested in learning how to legitimately monetise the internet for self-employment, using simple skills they can learn and deploy for profit in a matter of days."

Akintunde said Moghalu would be launching a program for the benefit of the youth and unemployed that is markedly different from the usual, "fish-to-eat" practice of old school politicians handing out food and money whenever it is close to elections.

"The Fish-For-life initiative will empower up to one million youth with basic digital self-employment skills they can learn and deploy in literally a matter of days with zero investment," it added.

Akintunde urged any Nigerian interested in learning digital skills for self-employment to apply at www.moghalu.org/fishforlife.

According to a Senior Official of M4NM, Mr. Ochi Ogbuaku Jnr., the, "Fish-For-Life" initiative would provide training, and digital self-employment opportunities to a million youth over the next 12 months, through live online workshops, recorded training, and ongoing mentorship by seasoned trainers from the American Internet Business School, coordinated by the Naija Lives Matter organisation."

Ogbuaku added: "This initiative is part of a big picture vision we have been working on for some time, and we are excited to be finally kicking it off. This free, five-day boot camp will provide practical and immediately marketable skills, to attendees in the areas of freelancing, affiliate marketing, info marketing, and e-commerce. The program will be declared open by our convener, Professor Kingsley Moghalu."

Similarly, the Founder of Naija Lives Matter and American Internet Business School, Dr. Ope Banwo, who is also a co-organisers of the initiative, said: "As someone who has benefitted immensely from taking advantage of the amazing business opportunities in the digital marketplace for years, I know for a fact that acquiring digital business skills is one of the fastest routes out of the cycle of unemployment in most developing countries, regardless of the level of education, technical skills, or economic conditions.

" The Fish-For-life initiative is all about training and certifying people interested in getting trained and certified for highly-in-demand digital business skills across the world."