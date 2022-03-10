East Africa: Madagascar, Mozambique - Tropical Cyclone GOMBE, Update (GDACS, Meteo France, Meteo Madagascar, JTWC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 09 March 2022)

MODIS Land Rapid Response Team, NASA GSFC
Tropical Storm Gombe formed over the Indian Ocean on March 7, 2022, spinning up over open water northeast of Madagascar. Late that evening, the storm made landfall along the northeastern coast, becoming the fifth cyclone to make a direct hit on Madagascar in the last six weeks. According to the Global Disaster Alert and Coordination Center (GDACS), Tropical Storm Gombe carried maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h (40.4 mph) when it came ashore over southern Antsiranana Province.
9 March 2022
ReliefWeb
press release

Tropical cyclone GOMBE continued westward and passed over northern Madagascar (particularly northern Toamasina, and Mahajanga Provinces) on 8 March, as a tropical depression. On 9 March at 6.00 UTC, its centre was located over the Mozambique Channel, approximately 580 km east of the coastal area of southern Nampula Province (northern Mozambique), with maximum sustained winds of 95 km/h (tropical storm).

GOMBE is forecast to continue westward over the Mozambique Channel on 9-11 March, further strengthening. After that, it is forecast to made landfall over the southern Nampula Province (south of Liupo Town) on 11 March in the morning (UTC), with maximum sustained winds up to 210 km/h (tropical cyclone).

Over the next 48 hours, heavy rainfall is expected to continue over northern Madagascar. Very heavy rainfall, strong wind and storm surge are forecast over northern and central Mozambique starting from 10 March.

