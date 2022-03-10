Kenya: Unity Homes Launches Third Project of Affordable Houses at Tatu City

Unity Homes, an affordable housing developer, has announced that it will accelerate the development of more affordable houses by launching its third project at Tatu City, of 1,200 apartments starting from USD 37,500.

Phase one, whose construction began in March consists of 600, one-bedroom apartments at the mixed-use Tatu City.

Unity Homes Executive Director Jason Horsey stated, "The new project is part of Unity Homes' ongoing commitment to continue supporting the government's Big Four affordable housing agenda and with a monthly payment of USD 1,300 (KES 148,200/=), we have tried to make it more affordable therefore increasing the number of people who now have the opportunity to invest in a home in an amazing environment. "

Flexible 3-year payment plans are being offered and the developer is collaborating with commercial banks to offer low-interest mortgages at 11.9 percent for KES mortgages and 8.5 percent for USD mortgages.

This latest project is part of the company's expansion strategy, with ongoing projects of over 2,000 apartments being built at Tatu City, the 5,000-acre Special Economic Zone on Nairobi's doorstep.

"One of Unity Homes' key value propositions is the quality of the home that we provide. We take it extremely personally to ensure we exceed our clients' expectations every time. To ensure the homes are of the best quality, we have up to 28 separate quality checklists for each unit that is handed over" Horsey explained, adding, "We have mastered our building procedures and are currently finishing the shell-and-core of an apartment every 20 hours."

The latest project is also part of an ongoing effort by stakeholders to address Kenya's housing shortage, which currently stands at over two million homes and is growing at a rate of approximately 200,000 per year, necessitating the entry of more players into the affordable housing market.