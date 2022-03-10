Kenya's Newest Star, 18-Year-Old Njoroge Kibugu

One of the many aspects or duties of parenting is being able to help your child discover their talents and supporting them. The minute you notice their interest and talent at a young age, they say your job is to create a healthy environment for them to explore their talent and for you to continue to direct them the right way.

His name has been trending on social media for the past five days and for good reason, absolutely good reason. 18-year-old Muthaiga junior amateur Njoroge Kibugu is the man of the moment. He has won the hearts of many and become an overnight star all thanks to his sterling performance at the just concluded 2022 Magical Kenya Open presented by Absa.

Njoroge made his debut at the tournament at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi last week. He went on to become the only Kenyan to make it to the final rounds by scoring five-under-par 66 for a total of two rounds of six-under-par 136, beating out veterans like Dismas Indiza, Samuel Njoroge, Justas Madoya and Simon Ngige.

He may not have won the overall title, but this young man captured the attention of the nation at the Magical Kenya Open presented by Absa.

In recognition of Kibugu's sterling performance in the tournament, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced that the young golfer will be sponsored by the Government to participate in the Soudal Open golf tournament that will be held in Belgium between 12th and 15th May this year. "... we will also support his transition to professional golf. That will include supporting him with his trainers and making sure that we pay for his trainers and also by providing him with a fitted golf kit so that he can now truly join the ranks of the best in the world," President Kenyatta said.

Kibugu was one of the 6 Kenya amateurs who played at this year's Magical Kenya Open presented by Absa that included Taimur Malik, Michael Karanga, Adel Balala, John Lejirmah and Dennis Maara.

The 18-year-old started his golfing career at the Muthaiga Golf Club at the age of six, following his brother Mutahi Kibugu. Njoroge attributes his success to his family and caddy saying: "This good run won't have been possible without the support of my father, mother and caddy Bo Ciera."

This is the 11th year that Absa Bank is sponsoring the international tournament, which is part of the European Tour now called the DP World Tour. The event brought together over 150 golfers from Kenya and across the world, including eight Kenyan professionals (Pros), six Kenyan amateurs and two regional players with a prize purse of $2 million.