Kenya: Govt Rolls Out New Reforms for Boda Bodas After Forest Road Shameful Incident

Nairobi — The government has rolled out new reforms for the boda boda sector following the sexual assault incident that occurred on Forest Road in Nairobi this week.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi convened a meeting with the riders on Wednesday where he assured their representatives that the government is out to reform the sector.

"We are not here to target you in any way," Matiangi said, accompanied by top security chiefs, including Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai, "what we want to do is reform the sector and weed out criminals who are amongst you and we need your help."

Since Monday, more than 200 riders were arrested and charged in a crackdown that also impounded over 1,000 motorcycles. They were later charged and freed on Sh35,000 fines each.

The operation was launched following a viral video that showed riders sexually assaulting a woman on Forest Road, sparking outrage countrywide.

The Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti announced on Tuesday night that the main culprit had been positively identified.

"We have identified the main culprit but he escaped as our officers went for him," he said, "I am appealing to him to surrender."

Kinoti said a manhunt was on for the main culprit and his accomplices.